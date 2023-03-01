Brad Holmes: Mutual interest in Jamaal Williams remaining with Lions

Running back Jamaal Williams said in early February that he wants to remain with the Lions for the 2023 season and General Manager Brad Holmes shared the team’s view of things from the Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

Holmes said that he’s had discussions with Williams’ representatives since the end of the season and said that the team shares Williams’ desire to continue their working relationship.

“There’s a mutual interest to hopefully get him back ,” Holmes said, via Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News.

Williams led the league and set a Lions single-season record with 17 rushing touchdowns while setting a personal best with 1,066 rushing yards. Given that production, it’s easy to understand why both sides would be interested in running things back but they’ll still have to iron out the details to make it happen.