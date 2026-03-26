Brad Holmes: The beauty of having Penei Sewell is his flexibility

There was a moment this offseason when it looked like the Lions would have both of their starting offensive tackles back for the 2026 season, but that possibility crumbled when they couldn’t agree to a revised contract with left tackle Taylor Decker prior to his release.

Decker had taken some time to consider retirement and one of the scenarios discussed before he announced plans to play was to move Penei Sewell from right tackle to left tackle. It’s back on the table now and General Manager Brad Holmes said the option of switching Sewell’s spot made it easier to approach free agency this month.

“I think that’s the beauty of having a player like him,” Holmes said on the Lions Collective podcast. “You always have that flexibility of the possibility of him playing left tackle, He’s done it before. It’s not anything foreign to him, so, even as we’re going through free agency, we weren’t really pigeonholed like, ‘We’ve got to get a left tackle. We’ve got to get a right tackle.’ We were just like, ‘What’s the best tackle for us?’ And then we’ll kind of adjust as needed. So that’s kind of the beauty of it.”

The Lions wound up signing Larry Borom, who started 11 games at right tackle for the Dolphins last season. Borom has played other spots over the course of his career, but Holmes said he thought the veteran’s “most consistent ball” came at that position last year and that would seem to be a sign of where things are heading on the offensive line in Detroit.