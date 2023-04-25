Bradley Chubb wants to be more of a leader and a tone-setter in his first full season in Miami

The Dolphins gave up the 29th overall pick in this week’s draft to the Broncos on Nov. 1 to acquire edge rusher Bradley Chubb. He delivered only 2.5 sacks in eight games with his new team last season, three fewer than he made with the Broncos in eight games in 2022.

He had a broken hand and high ankle sprain that slowed him in his initial season in Miami.

“I was up and down with it ,” Chubb said Tuesday, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Coming in grasping a whole new defense, a whole new set of teammates. I felt like I did OK, you know what I mean? For sure I hold myself to a higher standard. I wanted to come in and be that guy that that got 10 sacks in half a season.”

Chubb, 26, has five years, $110 million left on his contract, so the Dolphins are counting on him being more of an impact player this season and beyond. Chubb is expecting that, too, saying, “They brought me here for a reason, and I’ve just got to make sure I live up to that reason.”

Injuries essentially wiped out two of his first four seasons, but he had 12 sacks as a rookie opposite Von Miller in 2018 and 7.5 sacks in earning Pro Bowl honors in 2020.

With Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen in the division, the Dolphins will need more from Chubb this season if they are to compete.

“Just to be more of a more of a leader, more of a tone-setter,” Chubb said of his goal. “How can I lead when I don’t know everybody around me? I tried to learn names. I tried to do this, but it just wasn’t clicking for me. Yeah, I mean, and that’s no excuse, but it’s just like, there’s just the reality of it. You know, so my main thing is, is being the person that they that they drafted, that Denver drafted, and Miami was decided, OK, yeah, we need that guy on our team.”