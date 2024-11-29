Brandin Cooks scores TD in first game back to give Cowboys 20-10 lead

Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks had not played since Week 4 against the Giants. He returned Thursday and caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Rush.

Cooks’ first touchdown since the season opener has the Cowboys holding a 20-10 lead with 11:37 remaining in the third quarter.

He has two catches for 13 yards.

His touchdown came the play after Rush’s fumble was reversed by replay. On second-and-goal from the 6, Rush scrambled to the Giants 2 before Bobby Okereke punched the ball loose. Micah McFadden recovered in the end zone for the Giants. Replay, though, clearly showed Rush’s knee down before the ball came out.

The Giants got the ball to open the second half, but Eric Kendricks had a strip-sack of Drew Lock that DeMarvion Overshown recovered at the Giants 38. That set up six-play drive.

The Cowboys have ruled out safety Juanyeh Thomas (knee) and cornerback Josh Butler (knee).