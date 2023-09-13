Brandin Cooks, Tyler Smith, Donovan Wilson sat out Wednesday’s practice

Cowboys starting left guard Tyler Smith remained out of practice Wednesday.

The Cowboys held only a walkthrough, but Smith did not participate as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

He missed all three practices last week and did not play the season opener, with veteran Chuma Edoga taking his place.

It was the first missed game for Smith.

Receiver Brandin Cooks has a knee injury that kept him out Wednesday. Cooks played 34 of 58 snaps in his Cowboys’ debut and caught two passes for 22 yards.

Safety Donovan Wilson (calf) remains out of practice but is closer to making his return.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) was a full participant after playing 49 snaps Sunday. He popped up on the injury report Thursday.

The team announced that assistant coach Jeff Blasko is on a health leave of absence. The offensive staff will share his coaching duties.