Brandin Cooks will put away his pilot’s license for the regular season

The Cowboys hope to fly high this season, but only in the figurative sense.

A video of wide receiver Cooks flying teammates Micah Parsons and Stephon Gilmore in a small plane over Seattle before last weekend’s preseason game went viral and amused a lot of people, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not on that list.

“One thing I want to do is chastise Cooks for getting in that airplane with the best part of the team and flying up there with him,’’ Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I was glad I didn’t know that was going on. I would have to tell him part-time pilots, in my mind, are not the way to go.’’

Cooks has more than 250 hours in the air, but said that there was a veteran pilot in the plane with the players during their “fun” tour of the city. Even with that added layer of security, Cooks made it clear that Jones’ message was received and that he’ll remain grounded when he’s not part of the Cowboys aerial attack.

“That was probably the last flight of the year,’’ Cooks said. “I’d obviously never do anything like that during the regular season. We’ll get back to it after February.”

Should Cooks’ next flight involve pulling a Cowboys championship banner behind the plane, Jones will likely have a different view of the wideout’s hobby.