 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandin Echols, Jets sued for 2022 car crash that injured another driver

  
Published April 23, 2024 12:33 PM

Jets cornerback Brandin Echols and the team have been sued over a car crash that injured another driver and led to Echols being suspended for the first game of the 2023 season.

Anthony Attrino of NJ.com reports that Stephen Gilberg claims in the suit that Echols hit his car while speeding and that Gilberg’s car “catapulted into the air, striking and going over the guardrail, overturning and landing upside down in a marshy area.” Gilberg was hospitalized and, per the suit, continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

The lawsuit contends Echols had a history of reckless driving and that the Jets were negligent by employing him.

“New York Jets LLC did not exercise reasonable care in hiring defendant, Echols, as one of its players in that they failed to conduct the proper motor vehicle and/or criminal history checks and/or reference checks,” the suit states.

Echols was arrested after the crash, but entered a pretrial diversion program. He was suspended for the season opener last year and returned to make 11 tackles and return an interception for a touchdown in 14 appearances.