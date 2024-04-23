Brandin Echols, Jets sued for 2022 car crash that injured another driver

Jets cornerback Brandin Echols and the team have been sued over a car crash that injured another driver and led to Echols being suspended for the first game of the 2023 season.

Anthony Attrino of NJ.com reports that Stephen Gilberg claims in the suit that Echols hit his car while speeding and that Gilberg’s car “catapulted into the air, striking and going over the guardrail, overturning and landing upside down in a marshy area.” Gilberg was hospitalized and, per the suit, continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

The lawsuit contends Echols had a history of reckless driving and that the Jets were negligent by employing him.

“New York Jets LLC did not exercise reasonable care in hiring defendant, Echols, as one of its players in that they failed to conduct the proper motor vehicle and/or criminal history checks and/or reference checks,” the suit states.

Echols was arrested after the crash, but entered a pretrial diversion program. He was suspended for the season opener last year and returned to make 11 tackles and return an interception for a touchdown in 14 appearances.