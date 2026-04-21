Brandon Aubrey exceeds his NFL goal of sticking on a roster

The Cowboys were prepared to have Brandon Aubrey play on the second-round tender of $5.76 million for 2026. The kicker, though, made it clear to his agent, Todd France, that he wanted to get an extension completed in an “expedited manner.”

Aubrey, 31, signed a four-year, $28 million deal, with $20 million guaranteed this week, which makes him the highest-paid player at his position.

“I never really thought about it like that,” Aubrey said Tuesday, via Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. “I just wanted to fight my way on to a roster and hold on to it. . . . My goal was always just to get on an NFL roster. Then, take it kick by kick.”

Aubrey is 112-of-127 on field goals (88.2 percent) over his three years with the Cowboys, including a 35-of-44 mark on kicks of at least 50 yards. He’s also tied for the fourth-longest field goal in league history at 65 yards.

He went from signing with the Cowboys in 2023 after a prove-it spring season in the UFL to three Pro Bowls and now a record contract.

“Man, I’ve been reflecting on it quite a bit the last 24 hours,” Aubrey said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Yeah, it’s not sunk in just yet. I do feel like a weight or stress deep down is gone. I’m able to enjoy day to day life a little more again.”