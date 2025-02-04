Brandon Aubrey in line for an extension with Cowboys

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has become the best player at his position in the NFL. In two seasons, he has made two Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro and second-team All-Pro.

Aubrey has made 89.4 percent of his field goals, including 24-of-27 from 50 yards or longer with a long of 65.

Entering the final year of a three-year contract, Aubrey is in line for a record-setting extension for his position. Three kickers have contracts that average at least $6 million a season, with Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s $6.4 million average at the top.

Aubrey hired agent Todd France, who also is Dak Prescott’s agent, a year ago.

“I’m eligible for an extension so it’s up to my agent to go up to the Cowboys and see if there’s any interest in signing it there early,” Aubrey said Tuesday, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “If an extension comes, then an extension comes. If not, I’m still making ten times what I was making working code [prior to football], so I’m pretty happy.”