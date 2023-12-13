Brandon Aubrey wins NFC special teams player of the week

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has had an excellent rookie season and that continued in Sunday’s victory over the Eagles.

He’s now been named NFC special teams player of the week for his performance.

Aubrey became the first player in league history with two field goals of at least 59 yards made in a single game. He finished 4-of-4 in field goals, sending attempts of 60, 59, 45, and 50 yards through the uprights.

This is Aubrey’s second player of the week award, as he also earned the honor in Week 8.

Aubrey and the Cowboys will be on the road to face the Bills in Week 15.