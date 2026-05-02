Brandon Beane on Bills not winning it all: No one’s more angry at me than me

The Bills were on a 17-year playoff drought when they hired Brandon Beane as general manager. In Beane’s nine years in Buffalo, the Bills have made the playoffs eight times. At turning the Bills into consistent playoff contenders, Beane has been a success.

But the Bills still haven’t reached the Super Bowl, which cost head coach Sean McDermott his job after last season, and Beane acknowledges that it’s fair to criticize him for that as well.

Beane told Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com that he’s his own harshest critic on that score, and he’s as obsessed as ever with winning it all.

“Listen, no one’s more angry that we haven’t got it done at myself than me,” Beane said. “And I’ll always be that way. I don’t need outside motivation. I don’t need that. If we go in there right now and we play ping-pong, I’m going to try and whip your ass. And if you beat me, I’m going to try and figure out what you did and how you beat me. And I’m going to tell you to get your ass back over here soon and we’re going to come back at it until I can beat you. And so as long as Terry Pegula and the Pegula family allows me to do this job, that’s what it’s going to be.”

As long as Josh Allen is in his prime, the Bills have the most important piece in place. Beane’s job is to get it done, finally, after coming close so many times without getting it done.