NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Brandon Graham credits Nick Sirianni for making football fun for the Eagles

  
Published February 7, 2023 02:19 AM
February 6, 2023 02:20 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms peel back how G.M. Howie Roseman has built a balanced Eagles roster with no glaring weaknesses and examine how they’ll stack up against the Chiefs.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham says playing for Nick Sirianni reminds players of why they wanted to play football in the first place: It’s fun.

Graham said the 41-year-old Sirianni is part of a generation of coaches who can relate to players and understand what makes the players tick.

“You’ve got a coach who’s young, who’s being him, just having fun,” Graham said. “It’s a game, so he tries to make it fun for us. That’s how you get the most out of your players. When you try not to make a game fun, and it’s too serious, it ain’t gonna end well for you on game day.”

For Graham and his teammates, being at the Super Bowl is a lot more fun than doing whatever the players on 30 other teams are doing right now.