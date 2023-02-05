 Skip navigation
Brandon Graham fined for unsportsmanlike conduct; Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga also fined

  
Published February 5, 2023 06:11 AM
49ers left tackle Trent Williams wasn’t the only player out of the NFC Championship Game to incur a fine from the NFL for actions in the NFC Championship Game.

The NFL docked Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct, NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com reports. Officials did not penalize Graham during the game last Sunday.

Three 49ers lost money for illegal actions during the game.

Williams lost $12,731 for unnecessary roughness after his ejection for throwing Eagles safety K’Von Wallace to the ground. Williams’ only other fine of his 13-year career came in 2012 when he punched Richard Sherman after a wild card playoff game, and the NFL docked him $7,875.

The NFL fined 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw $10,430 for an unnecessary roughness in the fourth quarter. Greenlaw repeatedly tried to punch the ball out of Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell’s hands, even after the play ended.

Greenlaw has had three fines for $31,648 this season. He had a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in Week 10 and a late hit on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in the divisional round.

49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga was fined $4,916 for hitting Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts out of bounds late in the third quarter.