Brandon Graham hopes for “farewell tour” with Eagles next season

Center Jason Kelce is set to retire from the NFL, but another longtime fixture of the Eagles lineup hopes he’ll have one more run with the team.

Defensive end Brandon Graham agreed to a one-year contract with the team before the 2023 season and he had 16 tackles, three sacks, and six quarterback hits during the regular season. After Monday’s loss to the Buccaneers, Graham said he’d like to return for a 15th and final year with the club in 2024.

“It’ll be my farewell tour next year. If the Eagles want me to do it one more time, I would love to be here because I know we have something special,” Graham said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

Graham said the last weeks of this season were frustrating as the team nosedived after a 10-1 start to the year, but said he’s confident General Manager Howie Roseman will “work his magic” to make for a better 2024. It remains to be seen if Roseman and the Eagles think Graham will be part of that formula.