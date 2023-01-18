Brandon Graham misses practice with an illness; Avonte Maddox remains out

The Eagles listed several players as limited during Wednesday’s practice with rest days. Defensive end Brandon Graham and cornerback Avonte Maddox were the only players not to participate in some form Wednesday.

Graham was added with an illness, using Wednesday as a rest day. Maddox remains out with a toe injury.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (calf) had a full practice a day after getting limited work.

Right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and defensive end Robert Quinn (back) remained limited.

Cornerback James Bradberry, receiver A.J. Brown, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, offensive guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce, offensive guard Isaac Seumalo, cornerback Darius Slay and defensive end Josh Sweat had rest days Wednesday.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts exited the injury report this week, with his right shoulder no longer an issue.