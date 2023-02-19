 Skip navigation
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brandon Graham sought out Andy Reid to congratulate him after Super Bowl LVII

  
Published February 19, 2023 12:11 AM
February 14, 2023 08:34 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Andy Reid has found his stride working with Patrick Mahomes and discuss what his future could look like.

Most of the current players on the Eagles arrived in Philadelphia well after the departure of Andy Reid. But one Eagle who was drafted by Reid, Brandon Graham, made a special point of congratulating Reid after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

In footage released by NFL Films, Graham is seen running across the field covered in red and white confetti to find Reid amid the Chiefs’ postseason celebration.

“Gotta show respect. I had to come get you,” Graham told Reid.

“I love you,” Reid said.

“I love you too,” Graham said. “I had to come give you some love. You deserve that right there. You deserve that, coach.”

The Eagles chose Graham with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, and Reid coached him for three seasons in Philadelphia before he was fired by the Eagles and became coach of the Chiefs. Graham’s first NFL coach clearly meant a lot to him.