Brandon Graham thinks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts may meet in more Super Bowls

  
Published February 14, 2023 01:36 AM
nbc_pft_hurtsgood_230213
February 13, 2023 09:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Jalen Hurts' strong Super Bowl performance, where the QB broke multiple longstanding records, and make a case for it being the best game of his career.

At a combined age of 51 years and 337 days, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts made for the youngest pair of starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history. It may not be the last time they meet.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said that when he addressed his teammates after the game, he reminded them how special it had been to participate in a Super Bowl with two great young quarterbacks.

“I told them, give credit to Kansas City,” Graham said of his post-game address to the Eagles’ locker room. “They made plays to win the game and credit to Mahomes - great quarterback. Jalen and him are going to be battling for years to come. It’s just great to see the game of football get better and better. Those boys played today, I just have to give them all the credit.”

The Eagles and Chiefs will play in the regular season next year, but most seasons, if we’re going to see Mahomes and Hurts, it will have to be in the Super Bowl. These two young players might be the fourth pair of starting quarterbacks in NFL history (following Terry Bradshaw and Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Jim Kelly, and Eli Manning and Tom Brady) to meet in multiple Super Bowls.