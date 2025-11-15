 Skip navigation
Brandon McManus, who previously wasn’t on injury report, is now doubtful for Week 11

  
Published November 15, 2025 02:52 PM

Packers kicker Brandon McManus was not on the Week 11 injury report. He is now.

The Packers have added McManus to the injury report for their game at New York. His right quad injury has resurfaced; he is doubtful for Sunday.

McManus previously missed two games with due to the quad injury, and there have been internal debates about whether and to what extent he was/is good to go.

There may have been one about Sunday (coach Matt LaFleur surely will be asked about it after the game). It’s odd, to say the least, that McManus went from not being on the report at all for Week 11 to suddenly being downgraded to doubtful.

For the year, McManus has made 16 of 17 extra points, and 11 of 17 field goals. He missed a 64-yard attempt that would have forced overtime in Green Bay’s Week 10 Monday night loss to the Eagles.

If McManus doesn’t play, Lucas Havrisik will most likely handle the kicking duties. He has made six of six extra points and four of four fields goals in two games this season. His field goals include a 61-yarder against the Cardinals.

The Packers also announced that receiver Malik Heath will not travel to New York and is out for Sunday, due to a coach’s decision.