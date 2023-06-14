 Skip navigation
Brandon Staley “hopeful, confident” Chargers and Justin Herbert will get deal done

  
Published June 14, 2023 08:02 AM
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has played three seasons, which means he’s eligible to sign his second contract. So far, he hasn’t. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley believes he will.

Asked at the Chargers’ mandatory minicamp about the status of Herbert’s contract talks, Staley repeated what he has previously said : “Ongoing.” But he added that he’s optimistic about it getting done.

“I’m hopeful, confident, but it’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen,” Staley said.

Heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract this year, Herbert is a major bargain, with a base salary of $4.2 million. Next year, his salary explodes to $29.5 million. The Chargers are in rough salary cap shape in 2024, and they’d love to work out a long-term deal with Herbert that locks him in for years to come but reduces that $29.5 million cap number for the 2024 season.

If Herbert doesn’t agree to a new contract, the Chargers would be looking at franchise tagging him in 2025 and again in 2026. In 2027, a third franchise tag becomes extraordinarily expensive, and players can’t be franchised more than three times, so in 2028 Herbert could hit true unrestricted free agency.

That’s a long ways away, and Staley hopes the Chargers and Herbert get a deal done long before that becomes a possibility.