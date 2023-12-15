Brandon Staley: I don’t know if I’m going to be fired but I know what kind of coach I am

Thursday night’s debacle in Las Vegas has Chargers head coach Brandon Staley answering questions about his job security.

When asked after the 63-21 loss to the Raiders if he expects to keep his job, Staley answered, “I don’t know that.”

Asked if he deserves to keep his job, Staley answered, “Yes.”

“I know what I’ve done for three years, I know what I’ve put into this, I know where we’re capable of going. I know what kind of coach I am. I believe in myself,” Staley said.

Staley acknowledged that he needed to do a better job of having his team ready to play in a game where they fell behind 42-0 in the first half.

“I take full responsibility,” Staley said. “This was just a really bad game in the NFL where nothing goes right, everything goes wrong.”

Staley believes the Chargers’ poor showing reflects not only on him but on the entire team.

“Just one of those games where nothing went right for us,” Staley said. “It’s a reflection on all of us.”