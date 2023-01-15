 Skip navigation
Brandon Staley on Chargers’ collapse: I’m hurting for everybody in that locker room

  
Published January 15, 2023 12:06 AM
nbc_snf_lacjaxhl_230114
January 14, 2023 11:37 PM
After falling behind 27-0 in a first half that featured five turnovers, the Jaguars came all the way back to take down the Chargers on a last-second field goal.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said after Saturday night’s epic collapse against the Jaguars that it hurt to see his players and coaches in pain.

After ratting off all the things the Chargers did well -- including jumping out to a 27-0 lead and winning the turnover battle 5-0 -- Staley acknowledged that it wasn’t enough.

“I’m hurting for everybody in that locker room,” Staley said. “It’s a special group of guys and this is the toughest way that you can lose, in the playoffs. The way we started the game, that’s the team I know we’re capable of being, and in the second half we just didn’t finish the game. Unfortunately, this is the tough side of things. Our season is over, but I love everybody in that locker room.”

Staley said he believes the Chargers will grow and get better from the loss. But the big question is whether Staley will be there for that growth and improvement. He’s squarely on the hot seat after his team melted down in the playoffs.