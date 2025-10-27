Breece Hall: I told the coaches that I need the ball in my hands

The Jets won for the first time this season in Cincinnati on Sunday and running back Breece Hall’s fourth quarter was a big reason for the win.

Hall ran for two touchdowns early in the quarter and those scores had the Jets within six points when they got the ball with 6:50 left to play in the game. Hall had a pair of runs to help move the Jets to the 4-yard line and it looked like they were going to try to get him a third rushing touchdown on a first-down sweep from that spot.

That was the idea the Jets wanted to sell, but the actual plan was for Hall to throw the ball to tight end Mason Taylor and the running back did just that after a pump fake. Taylor caught the ball over a Bengals defender and the Jets celebrated a 39-38 win when their defense stopped the home team on a fourth down. After the game, Hall, who finished with 147 scrimmage yards, said he told the coaches to use him often ahead of the game.

“I went to the coaches this weekend, not complaining, but letting them know I need the ball at least 25 times,” Hall said, via a transcript from the team. “I always told them I hate losing, and if we lose, I want it to be on me. We pride ourselves on running the ball. We ran the ball really efficient today. Isaiah [Davis] played a really good game. I did OK, and the whole line played great and protected Justin [Fields] really well. We were able to just be really efficient on offense.”

Hall only got 21 touches, but that proved to be enough to get the job done.