 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelersweirdness_251027.jpg
Steelers fan malaise shows in Packers loss
nbc_pft_broncoscowboys_251027.jpg
Nix, Broncos beat up on ‘pitiful’ Cowboys defense
nbc_pft_jetsfirstwin_251027.jpg
Jets steal much-needed first win from Bengals

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelersweirdness_251027.jpg
Steelers fan malaise shows in Packers loss
nbc_pft_broncoscowboys_251027.jpg
Nix, Broncos beat up on ‘pitiful’ Cowboys defense
nbc_pft_jetsfirstwin_251027.jpg
Jets steal much-needed first win from Bengals

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Breece Hall: I told the coaches that I need the ball in my hands

  
Published October 27, 2025 08:55 AM

The Jets won for the first time this season in Cincinnati on Sunday and running back Breece Hall’s fourth quarter was a big reason for the win.

Hall ran for two touchdowns early in the quarter and those scores had the Jets within six points when they got the ball with 6:50 left to play in the game. Hall had a pair of runs to help move the Jets to the 4-yard line and it looked like they were going to try to get him a third rushing touchdown on a first-down sweep from that spot.

That was the idea the Jets wanted to sell, but the actual plan was for Hall to throw the ball to tight end Mason Taylor and the running back did just that after a pump fake. Taylor caught the ball over a Bengals defender and the Jets celebrated a 39-38 win when their defense stopped the home team on a fourth down. After the game, Hall, who finished with 147 scrimmage yards, said he told the coaches to use him often ahead of the game.

“I went to the coaches this weekend, not complaining, but letting them know I need the ball at least 25 times,” Hall said, via a transcript from the team. “I always told them I hate losing, and if we lose, I want it to be on me. We pride ourselves on running the ball. We ran the ball really efficient today. Isaiah [Davis] played a really good game. I did OK, and the whole line played great and protected Justin [Fields] really well. We were able to just be really efficient on offense.”

Hall only got 21 touches, but that proved to be enough to get the job done.