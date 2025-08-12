 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brent Musburger to take part in celebration of The NFL Today’s 50th anniversary in Week 3

  
Published August 12, 2025 02:36 PM

Several NFL teams will be wearing throwback jerseys for games during the 2025 season and CBS will be throwing things back as well.

CBS announced on Tuesday that they will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The NFL Today before Week 3’s games. The network also announced that one of the original hosts will be taking part in the festivities.

Brent Musburger will appear on the show along with James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, and Matt Ryan. Musburger, who hosted the live pregame show from 1975-1990, was joined by Irv Cross and Phyllis George on the show in 1975.

Per a release from CBS, the coverage of the week’s games will also include flashback clips and other flourishes dating back to the first year that Musburger and company were on the network.