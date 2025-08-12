Brent Musburger to take part in celebration of The NFL Today’s 50th anniversary in Week 3

Several NFL teams will be wearing throwback jerseys for games during the 2025 season and CBS will be throwing things back as well.

CBS announced on Tuesday that they will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The NFL Today before Week 3’s games. The network also announced that one of the original hosts will be taking part in the festivities.

Brent Musburger will appear on the show along with James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, and Matt Ryan. Musburger, who hosted the live pregame show from 1975-1990, was joined by Irv Cross and Phyllis George on the show in 1975.

Per a release from CBS, the coverage of the week’s games will also include flashback clips and other flourishes dating back to the first year that Musburger and company were on the network.