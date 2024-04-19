Brett Veach: It’s “probably a little bit harder” to trade with fellow AFC contenders

Because the Chiefs have been such consistent contenders at the top of the AFC since Patrick Mahomes became their starting quarterback in 2018, it’s changed a bit about how other contenders might deal with them.

On an episode of PFT Live, Chris Simms noted in the aftermath of the Bills trading Stefon Diggs to the Texans that Buffalo was willing to trade the receiver to any team but Kansas City.

With that in mind, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach was asked on Friday if he’s noticed that other teams aren’t as willing to deal with Kanas City in recent years.

“Yes and no,” Veach said in his pre-draft video conference. “I think that if a team — if it can benefit them, they’re always going to pick up the phone and be willing to work. I don’t think a team is going to diminish their ability to do something they really want to do just because it’s the Chiefs. I do think, though, that the ability to deal with certain teams — I mean, it’s always understood that if you’re going to deal with a team in your division, there’s a little bit more of a premium.

“But I think just some of the AFC teams in general, that are consistent playoff performers — I mean the Buffalos, the Cincinnatis, the Baltimores — I mean, it’s probably a little bit harder to deal with those teams. And even if they do pick up the phone, I think some of their asking prices are a tick higher. So, I think we get hit with a little bit more interest. But I think that there’s always a way to make a deal. But I think, yeah, certain teams will probably up the price up a little bit.”

The AFC’s best teams may be reluctant to trade with Kansas City, but that clearly hasn’t stopped the Chiefs from being successful.

We’ll see who they select next week, as the franchise looks to become the first to win three consecutive Super Bowls in the 2024 season.