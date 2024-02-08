Brett Veach: Re-signing Chris Jones, L’Jarius Sneed priorities, but it’s extremely hard

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said this week that he’s “living in the moment” in regard to his contract expiring after the Super Bowl, but General Manager Brett Veach doesn’t have the ability to put thoughts about next season out of his mind.

Veach’s thoughts aren’t only on Jones, however. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is also a potential free agent and Veach has put both of the defensive stars at the top of his offseason to-do list before the offseason even gets here.

“Sometimes I look at our situation and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how we’re going to do this,’ but we usually work through things systematically and have a list of the priorities,’' Veach said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “Certainly, Chris and LJ are at the top of the list. It’s extremely hard because you have two keystone players there.’'

The Chiefs defense carried the team for large chunks of the season and Jones and Sneed were two of the biggest reasons why the unit was so successful, so Veach will have his hands full as he tries to make sure the Chiefs can keep things rolling in 2024.

