Brett Veach: This draft has offensive line talent, but it dries up quickly after Round 1

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach has the No. 9, No. 29 and No. 40 overall picks in the 2026 NFL draft, and he’s keeping a close eye on the offensive line prospects who might be available to him at those three picks.

Specifically, Veach thinks that by No. 40, he might not be able to draft an offensive lineman he likes.

“I think you’re gonna get a massive run of offensive linemen from 10 to 25,” Veach said. “Offensive line, there’s some talent there, but I do think it dries up quickly, and by 35, it could be slim pickings. . . . Maybe it extends to pick 35 or 40.”

Most observers agree that the top offensive line prospect, Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa, will be off the board within the Top 10 picks. Other likely first-round offensive linemen include Utah’s Spencer Fano, Georgia’s Monroe Freeling, Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor, Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane, Clemson’s Blake Miller and Texas A&M’s Chase Bisontis.

That’s among the group of players Veach is likely looking at, potentially at No. 9, hoping one falls to No. 29, and doubting one falls to No. 40.