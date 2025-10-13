Brian Branch: I did a childish thing, mad that JuJu Smith-Schuster blocked me in the back

Lions defensive back Brian Branch said he started a post-game fight because he was frustrated that Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had blocked him in the back during the game.

“I did a little childish thing, but I’m tired of people doing stuff in between the play and the refs don’t catch it. They be trying to bully me out there and I don’t – I shouldn’t have did it. It was childish,” Branch said.

Branch says Smith-Schuster illegally hit him in the back and he was upset that the officials didn’t throw a flag.

“I got blocked in the back illegally,” Branch said. “It was in front of the ref, the ref didn’t do anything. Stuff like that. I could’ve gotten hurt off that. But I still shouldn’t have done that.”

Branch acknowledged that he should have handled it differently.

“There was a lot of stuff, but I should have showed it between the whistles, not after the game,” Branch said. “I apologize for that.”