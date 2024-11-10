Brian Branch picked up a pair of fines for Sunday

The league ejected Lions safety Brian Branch for an illegal hit during Sunday’s game against the Packers. On his way to the locker room, Branch sent a two-fisted, middle-fingered salute to the crowd.

Branch received a fine for both acts.

The fines matched. It was $10,128 for the illegal hit, and another $10,128 for the double-barreled gesture.

It’s odd that a safety rule would trigger the same fine as a rule against the making of certain gestures. Regardless, Branch will be out $20,256. Pending appeal.

He’ll be back on Sunday night, as the Lions face the Texans in Houston on NBC and Peacock.