 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Branch picked up a pair of fines for Sunday

  
Published November 9, 2024 07:01 PM

The league ejected Lions safety Brian Branch for an illegal hit during Sunday’s game against the Packers. On his way to the locker room, Branch sent a two-fisted, middle-fingered salute to the crowd.

Branch received a fine for both acts.

The fines matched. It was $10,128 for the illegal hit, and another $10,128 for the double-barreled gesture.

It’s odd that a safety rule would trigger the same fine as a rule against the making of certain gestures. Regardless, Branch will be out $20,256. Pending appeal.

He’ll be back on Sunday night, as the Lions face the Texans in Houston on NBC and Peacock.