Brian Burns: Giants feel different, but have to prove it on the field

The Giants’ move to hire John Harbaugh as their head coach in January sparked hopes that the team will be able to return to being contender and that feeling has not flagged as the team nears the end of its offseason program.

This week’s mandatory minicamp will mark that end and the Giants will be weeks away from playing their first game under Harbaugh once they get back together for training camp. Good vibes about what’s to come will likely remain in place once the Giants get back together, but edge rusher Brian Burns offered a reminder about the fleeting nature of such feelings.

“Everybody is excited right now,” Burns said, via a transcript from the team. “Every other team is excited. Everybody is 0-0. They’re seeing the pieces they have, flying through OTAs. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel this is a little different, I was a little excited, and I expect highly of this team. I’d be lying if I didn’t say that. But at the end of the day, like I say, you’ve gotta prove it. It’s [not] just about being happy and optimistic. You’ve gotta get on the field and you’ve got to prove it against another team and impose your will on them.”

One need only look at recent Giants history to back up Burns’s statement. Harbaugh is the fifth permanent head coach since Tom Coughlin was dispatched and each of the others created reason to think things had turned a corner, but two winning seasons in 10 years makes it clear that reality has topped fantasy time and again for the Giants.