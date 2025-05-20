Brian Callahan: L’Jarius Sneed is progressing as expected

Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was able to play just five games for the Titans last season, sidelined by a quad injury that required surgery.

But Sneed is on the mend, which head coach Brian Callahan discussed during his Tuesday press conference.

“He’s coming back injury-wise,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “So, the rehab process is ongoing. He’s in a good spot, excited about where he’s at. But there’s definitely a part of, I’d like to practice more. I think he’s on the same page, too, where you got to balance those things. There’s a management part for a lot of players. But there’s also you got to practice and get better at your craft and continue to improve. So, we’ll balance that. I feel good about where that process is for us and for him. I think he’s well on the same page as well.”

Callahan added that Sneed is also working through a knee issue.

“I mean the knee is something that you manage all the time,” Callahan said. “And then for the quad injury, it has taken some time to rehab from. So those things are still kind of ongoing, simultaneously. It’s all part of the process for him. But he’s in a great place, excited about where he’s at. He’s progressing as expected.”

Sneed signed a four-year deal with the Titans last offseason after he was traded from the Chiefs. The 2020 fourth-round pick has recorded 40 passes defensed with 10 interceptions in his 62 career games.