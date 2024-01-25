Brian Callahan sees “a lot of really special physical talents” in Will Levis

In her statement announcing the firing of head coach Mike Vrabel, Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk included “a promising young quarterback” among the things that made her think the team would be attractive to head coaching candidates so it’s no surprise that Will Levis’ name came up in Brian Callahan’s first press conference since landing the job.

Levis was a second-round pick last year and he took over as the starter in Week Seven. Injuries forced him to miss two games and parts of two others at the end of the season, but Callahan said he saw a lot of positive things in his review of Levis’ play. He included the quarterback’s “competitive instincts” along with his physical abilities in that column.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him,” Callahan said. “Can’t wait to get to work with him. He’s got a lot of really special physical talents that I’m excited to go see if we can make better. Everything about him so far has been fantastic and I’m excited to get to go further down into it.”

The team is not expected to re-sign Ryan Tannehill and their other offseason moves at the position will signal whether Levis will have to compete for the job or if he’s the clear choice to start the Callahan era in Tennessee.