Brian Callahan: Sunday was everything we needed to see from our football team

The Titans didn’t make it easy for themselves on Sunday, but they still wound up with their first win of the 2025 season.

After falling behind 21-3 in the second quarter, the Titans shut out the Cardinals the rest of the way and took advantage of good fortune on three fumbles. A snap went off Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s helmet for a turnover in Titans territory, running back Emari Demercado dropped the ball before entering the end zone on a long run that would have put the Cardinals up 28-6, and Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett fell on a fumbled interception by safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson for a touchdown that made the score 21-19 in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee followed that up with a 71-yard drive for a game-winning field goal at the final whistle and head coach Brian Callahan praised his team’s persistence in his postgame press conference.

“Obviously, just really exciting to get a win,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “To show that kind of fight in a game where we had to claw our way back into it. It was everything that we needed to see from our football team, and we’d been waiting to see for a couple of weeks now, the ability to make the plays when it mattered to help us win the game. Those guys fought like crazy. It was superb effort all the way around. It was awesome to see just the resilience of the team, the fight that they showed. . . . I’m really proud of the team.”

It’s not a formula the Titans can hope to repeat, but the best-case scenario is that they can use the win as a springboard to more consistent performances and more conventional wins in the weeks to come.