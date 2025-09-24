Brian Daboll isn’t focused on possibility of releasing Russell Wilson

Last year, after the Giants benched quarterback Daniel Jones, he asked to be released. The Giants granted his request.

What if quarterback Russell Wilson makes a similar request this year, now that he’s been benched by the Giants?

“Not focused on that,” coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Wednesday. “Russ has been a professional. He was a professional, and he’s gonna do everything he can do to help his team out in the role that he’s in.”

There’s a clear difference between the two situations. The Giants benched Jones to avoid the possibility of the quarterback suffering an injury that would have left them on the hook for his 2025 salary. There’s no similar business reason for the Giants to not play Wilson, in the event they need him at some point over the next 14 games.

Still, despite the fact that Wilson is saying all the right things (as he always does), he surely would like to go to a place where he’d have a chance to play. For now, that’s Cincinnati. With each passing week of games, there’s a chance that another quarterback will be lost for the season — which could open a door for Wilson to play.