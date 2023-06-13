 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Daboll on Saquon Barkley: Everything I have to say will remain private

  
Published June 13, 2023 07:06 AM
NcEZNP8rNnPD
June 12, 2023 08:07 AM
Saquon Barkley said reports of contract negotiations tried to make him “look greedy,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine why it’s in the league’s best interest to pay RBs appropriately.

The Giants are starting their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and running back Saquon Barkley will not be joining the team.

Barkley has not signed his franchise tag, so he’s not under any more contractual commitment to be with the team than he was during the voluntary portions of their offseason work. Over the weekend, Barkley said that he believes there have been “misleading ” and “untruthful” leaks from the team about long-term offers that Barkley has turned down and that the team has “tried to make me look like I’m greedy” over the last few months.

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked on Tuesday if he’s concerned about those feelings having a negative effect on Barkley when and if he does join the team for the 2023 season.
“Everything I have to say about Saquon will remain private ,” Daboll said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Daboll said he’s “just worried about today” in response to another question about whether he’s considered playing without Barkley this fall and the two sides will have until July 17 to work out a multi-year contract that would ensure Barkley will be with the team for all of training camp and the regular season.