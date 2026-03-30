Brian Gutekunst: Micah Parsons’ rehab going as expected

It isn’t an overstatement to say the Packers’ promising season ended with Micah Parsons’ torn ACL after 40 defensive snaps into the Week 15 game against the Broncos. The Packers lost that game and their next four games, including a wild-card playoff loss to the Bears to end their season.

Parsons, 26, has rehabbed in Dallas since Dr. Neal ElAttrache repaired Parsons’ torn ligament on Dec. 30.

The Packers recently sent head athletic trainer Nate Weir to Texas to check in on Parsons’ rehab.

“Everything’s good,” General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday at the NFL owners meetings, via video from Ryan Wood of USA Today. “We had our trainers down there with him not too long ago and came back with really good. It’s daily communication. He’s an exceptional athlete, and we’re hoping that takes over here pretty quick and the healing process goes fast.”

Gutekunst would not put a timeline on Parsons’ return.

“No, we’re really early in this,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously, we invested quite a bit in him, so we will be very protective of that investment as we go forward.”

Parsons proved worth the investment the Packers made in trading with the Cowboys for him and with the contract they gave him. He had 12.5 sacks and 79 pressures in 14 games, earning first-team All-Pro honors for a third time.