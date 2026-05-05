Brian Gutekunst: We expect Micah Parsons, Tucker Kraft back early in the season

The Packers lost a pair of key players to injury last season, both of whom may have helped change the team’s ultimate outcome in 2025.

Tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a torn ACL in November, prematurely ending what was a breakout season. Then linebacker Micah Parsons suffered a torn ACL in December, cutting off his strong first season with Green Bay.

But both should be back for the majority of 2026, according to General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

“They’re doing great,” Gutekunst said in a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Tuck’s been in here every day, and he’s obviously a little bit ahead of schedule, just because his injury happened earlier than Micah’s did. But Micah’s such a — he’s a little bit of a freak. So I think some of that has taken over, and he’s doing really well, as well.

“So, certainly expect both of those guys back early in the season. And they’ll be a big part of what we’re doing moving forward.”

In eight games last year, Kraft caught 32 passes for 489 yards with six touchdowns.

Parsons tallied 12.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits, earning AP first-team All-Pro honors for the third time, despite playing just 14 games.