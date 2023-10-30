Brian Gutekunst: We’re pleased Rashan Gary will remain in Green Bay for years to come

The Packers have formally announced their four-year contract extension with Rashan Gary, after Gary announced the deal himself on Monday morning.

“Rashan has been an impact player and person for us since he joined the Packers,” Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “His work ethic is unmatched and he has developed into a team leader and cornerstone of our team. We are very pleased that he will remain in Green Bay for years to come.”

The No. 12 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Gary has been a key player on Green Bay’s defense for several years. He recorded 9.5 sacks for the team in 2021. He then had 6.0 sacks in nine games last year before tearing his ACL.

Now healthy, Gary has 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and eight QB hits so far this season.