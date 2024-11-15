 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Robinson’s 1-yard run gives Commanders 7-0 lead

  
Published November 14, 2024 08:54 PM

The Commanders have the early 7-0 lead over the Eagles.

On their second possession, the Commanders went 58 yards on only four plays. They used a short field after a 38-yard Braden Mann punt.

Austin Ekeler got the drive started with a 34-yard catch-and-run to the Philadelphia 24, and Jayden Daniels then ran for 5 yards.

Brian Robinson finished off the drive with runs of 18 and 1, with the latter a touchdown run. Robinson has three carries for 20 yards.

The Eagles had a scoring chance after reaching the Washington 26 on their first drive, but Jake Elliott missed a 44-yard field goal wide left.

Thus, the Commanders lead 7-0 after the first quarter.