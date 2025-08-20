Brian Schottenheimer “feels good” Micah Parsons will play the Cowboys’ season opener

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said he is confident Micah Parsons will play for the Cowboys in the Sept. 4 opener against the Eagles.

“The business side of it is going to take care of itself,” Schottenheimer said, via video from the team. “I think at the end of the day, we feel like Micah’s going to be out there when we line up against Philadelphia here in 15 days or whatever it is. I feel good about that, yeah.”

Clarence Hill of All City DLLS followed by asking whether Schottenheimer feels good about Parsons’ participation in Week 1 even if he doesn’t get a contract extension completed by then.

“I feel good that Micah’s going to be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles,” Schottenheimer said, adding a smile and a wink.

The sides remain in a stalemate, with Parsons’ Aug. 1 trade request not spurring any movement, and Parsons continues to hold-in. He has not participated in any of the team’s training camp practices.

Parsons is under contract for $24 million under the fifth-year option. He is expected to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, topping Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, who signed a three-year, $123 million extension this week.