Brian Schottenheimer: George Pickens’ contract situation will play out as it’s supposed to play out

The Cowboys’ relationship with Micah Parsons soured after the edge rusher didn’t receive a long-term deal. Parsons didn’t participate in most of the offseason work and none of training camp.

The Cowboys ultimately traded Parsons to Green Bay before the start of the season.

Same time, next year: The Cowboys are expected to use the franchise tag on George Pickens and might or might not get the wide receiver signed to a long-term deal.

Pickens will not be under contract until he signs the tag, which he won’t do immediately, and he will stay away from any offseason or training camp work until he does.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer insisted on Thursday that he is not concerned with Pickens’ situation playing out as Parsons’ did.

“This is going to play out the way it’s supposed to play out,” Schottenheimer said at the Scouting Combine. “GP loves football. My relationship with GP doesn’t change, just like it didn’t change with CeeDee [Lamb] or Dak [Prescott] or those guys that were going through certain things. It’s all part of the process. It’s the business side of it. Hell, I was talking to CeeDee last night. It doesn’t change.”

Pickens’ long-term future is in doubt following the season he had 2025, during which he led the team in targets (137), catches (93), yards (1,429) and touchdowns (eight).

Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension with the Cowboys before the 2024 season, guaranteeing him $100 million. Pickens could want as much or more than the $34 million per season that Lamb makes.

Still, Schottenheimer hopes to keep Pickens beyond the 2026 season.

“I hope,” Schottenheimer said. “Again, I think everything that I’ve been around George from the time he got here, from the time he came in, and I say this respectfully, I kicked his ass in shooting free throws in my office. He might not remember it that way. I know this guy is a competitor and loves football, so I hope so.”