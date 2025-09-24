 Skip navigation
Brian Schottenheimer: Micah Parsons isn’t the only guy to worry about on the Packers defense

  
Published September 24, 2025 03:40 PM

Much of the conversation around Sunday night’s Packers-Cowboys game centers on defensive end Micah Parsons returning to Dallas for the first time since being traded, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer offered a slightly wider view of things on Wednesday.

Schottenheimer admitted that the prospect of facing Parsons “keeps you up even more at night” because he’s seen so much of him over the years and knows he’s capable of doing more than he’s done in three games as a Packer. Schottenheimer said that the Cowboys aren’t just thinking about Parsons as they put together their plan for this weekend.

“Micah is a great player. Micah is going to make plays, I’ll just put that out there,” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s website. “Does he get a sack? I hope not. He might, he’s pretty good . . . let’s not forget, Rashan Gary is a hell of a rusher too. This is a defense that’s got incredible speed . . . they’re deep and they’re fast. Our ability to have success against the Packers defense will be about a whole lot more than just Micah.”

Complicating things for the Cowboys offense is the fact that they’re set to be without wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, center Cooper Beebe, and right guard Tyler Booker. Schottenheimer expressed confidence that his team can win without them, but “the only way you do that is if you play well and you’re executing” against everyone in a Packers uniform.