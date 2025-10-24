 Skip navigation
Brian Windhorst: NBA pulled Terry Rozier for rest of season after he left March 2023 game with injury

  
Published October 23, 2025 08:31 PM

Some of the biggest questions emerging from the federal indictment of Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier relates to the NBA.

What did the NBA know? When did it know it? And what did it do about it?

Appearing Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that the NBA removed Rozier for the rest of the 2022-23 season after the sportsbooks alerted the league about unusual activity on Rozier’s “under” prop bets for the March 2023 game that he exited early with a supposed injury.

The sportsbooks caught it,” Windhorst said. “They told the NBA right away. And guess what? The NBA — Rozier didn’t play the rest of the reason. And he had faked the injury, so it wasn’t because the injury. The NBA pulled him.”

The NBA later cleared Rozier. The federal government has not. The eventual question, as to Rozier, is whether a jury will.

The ultimate question, as to the NBA, is whether they covered the whole thing up. Or at least tried to. As of today, it’s completely uncovered.