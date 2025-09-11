 Skip navigation
Brock Bowers: I’m not sure, but I’m hoping to play

  
Published September 11, 2025 04:53 PM

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers suffered a knee injury during last Sunday’s victory over the Patriots.

Head coach Pete Carroll said the team is proceeding as if Bowers is going to be able to play in the Week 2 matchup against the Chargers on Monday night. But at this point, there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to do so.

The official participation report is due out later on Thursday. But Bowers told reporters he’d like to be on the field.

“I’m not sure,” Bowers said of his availability, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “We’ll see how it’s feeling throughout the week, but I’m hoping to play.”

After a record-setting rookie season, Bowers caught five passes for 103 yards in Las Vegas’ season opener last week.