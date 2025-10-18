 Skip navigation
Brock Bowers “really close,” but doubtful to play Sunday

  
Published October 18, 2025 08:24 AM

Tight end Brock Bowers took a big step toward returning to the lineup on Friday, but it still looks like Week 9 will be the next time he plays in a game.

Bowers practiced for the first time in more than two weeks on Friday and was listed as a limited participant as he tries to return from a knee injury. Bowers is listed as doubtful to play against the Chiefs, however, and that makes him less likely to play than wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers, who is dealing with knee and toe issues, was also limited after missing Wednesday and Thursday, and head coach Pete Carroll said the team hopes he’ll be able to play.

“Jakobi got more than Brock did,” Carroll said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. "[Meyers] bounced back pretty well, so we’re very hopeful that he’ll be available. Brock got his first workout here in a while. His workouts have been great during the week. I watched him when he was working with the trainers, and he’s really doing good. So, we’re really close on him.”

Wide receiver Alex Bachman (ankle) is also listed as questionable to play in Week 7.