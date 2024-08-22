 Skip navigation
Brock Bowers remains out of practice with a foot injury

  
Published August 21, 2024 10:44 PM

Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers didn’t play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Cowboys.

He has not practiced since last week.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday that the first-round draft pick has a foot injury but expects Bowers to be ready for the season opener.

“Yeah, just precautionary. Got a foot injury and we just want to protect him,” Pierce said.

Bowers caught two passes for 25 yards in the preseason opener, while playing 11 snaps.