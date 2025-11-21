Brock Purdy a full participant in Thursday’s practice

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had a full practice Thursday as the team began preparations for Monday Night Football.

It was the third consecutive full practice for Purdy.

He returned Sunday after a six-game absence to throw for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Cardinals.

The 49ers practiced without defensive end Robert Beal (concussion), linebacker Tatum Bethune (ankle), running back Christian McCaffrey (rest), kicker Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring) and left tackle Trent Williams (rest).

Linebacker Luke Gifford (hip/neck) was limited.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (knee/knee) were full participants.