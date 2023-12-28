Brock Purdy a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

The 49ers’ Wednesday practice report confirmed what Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan said after the blowout loss to the Ravens: The stinger isn’t going to affect the quarterback’s availability for Sunday.

Purdy was listed as a full participant Wednesday.

He initially was diagnosed with a stinger in the Week 15 game against the Cardinals and aggravated it on Christmas Day. Sam Darnold replaced Purdy for the final 19 plays.

The 49ers practiced without defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, knee), offensive guard Aaron Banks (toe), safety Ji’Ayir Brown (knee), receiver Jauan Jennings (concussion) and offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (concussion).

Linebacker Oren Burks (knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (hamstring), receiver Deebo Samuel (neck), cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee, hand) and left tackle Trent Williams (groin) were limited.