Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Mac Jones all limited in practice on Wednesday

  
Published October 15, 2025 05:03 PM

The 49ers are getting players back at practice, but there are still plenty of injury concerns.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) will practice on Wednesday. Quarterback Mac Jones (knee, oblique) will also be on the field. All three will be limited participants, but Shanahan noted that Purdy is “more limited” than Jones.

As for Kittle, Shanahan noted that having him back as a blocker as well as a pass-catcher would be helpful.

“I thought the other tight ends have blocked well, though, and just having them back in the pass game, I think, is huge, just having an explosive athlete out there who can run away from people,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “But both. Just having them on the field on every offensive play helps.”

Receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, having missed the last two games.

“We hoped it would go faster, but it’s a thing that’s normal, and it’s not going faster than expected,” Shanahan said. “But he’s better this week than last week, and hopefully it continues.”

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee, hamstring) and receiver Skyy Moore (ankle) also won’t practice on Wednesday due to injury. Running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams won’t practice as a veteran rest day.

Receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle, rib, shoulder), defensive tackle Kalia Davis (hand), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (pectoral), cornerback Renardo Green (neck), right guard Dominick Puni (knee), receiver Jordan Watkins (calf), and defensive tackle CJ West (thumb) are also set to be limited in Wednesday’s practice.