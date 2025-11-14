Brock Purdy: I feel really good, feel healthy and excited to be back

Brock Purdy will return to the starting lineup for the first time since Week 4. That’s when he aggravated a right big toe injury that kept him out Weeks 2-3.

The 49ers quarterback had his first full practice on Thursday after 13 consecutive limited practices.

He talked to beat reporters for the first time since Week 5.

“I feel really good, feel healthy and excited to be back and ready to go and lead the guys,” Purdy said Thursday, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I’m really excited about this week. It’s been a good week so far. . . . Obviously, we’ve got to finish out strong this week, but feel really good.”

Mac Jones played well in Purdy’s absence, going 5-3 in his eight starts. Jones ranks second in the NFL in passing yards per game (268.9), ninth in completion percentage (69.6) and 10th in yards per attempt (7.4).

The 49ers repeatedly declared Purdy their starter, and for his part, Purdy said he never worried about his standing with the team.

“I mean, I absolutely love Mac and what he’s done,” Purdy said. “He came in and played extremely well and kept our team alive, moving and going. So I appreciate him for that and everything that he’s brought to our team. But for me, it’s been, how do I feel physically? It has nothing to do with I need to get back out there for the political side of things. It’s been all about how do I feel really good to go back and lead when I do get back?

“Obviously, it took six games, sadly, on the second side of things, after re-aggravating it. But I want to be smart about this with my career and everything. But at the same time, I’m ready to roll. We got seven games ahead of us that I’m really excited about.”