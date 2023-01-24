 Skip navigation
Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts make youngest pair of starting QBs in a conference championship

  
Published January 24, 2023 08:36 AM
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will make history as soon as they take the field on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

The 23-year-old Purdy and the 24-year-old Hurts will become the first pair of starting quarterbacks in a conference championship game under age 25, and will have the lowest combined age for a pair of starting quarterbacks ever in a conference championship game.

Purdy is a rookie who will become the third-youngest conference championship game starting quarterback. Only Shuan King with the 1999 Buccaneers and Ben Roethlisberger with the 2004 Steelers were younger.

Hurts is in his third NFL season and will become the 20th-youngest conference championship game starting quarterback.